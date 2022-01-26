-1

I purchased Rivian pre IPO shares with my stock holding of Starlink pre IPO. The company has since floated in the US. There was a lockout period before I could sell. However my broker (Scott Sorensen from Crown holdings Group Hong Kong) told me he could negotiate a sale at an agreed share price before the lockout.

Thats what we did and now he is asking for 86k USD commision paid up front. I would have thought that would be deducted from the payout. How can I confirm I actually own the shares.? and is this normal practice?

Improve this question
New contributor
ANDREW THEODOSSIOU is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • You are being scammed.
    – JohnFx
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

ANDREW THEODOSSIOU is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.