I purchased Rivian pre IPO shares with my stock holding of Starlink pre IPO. The company has since floated in the US. There was a lockout period before I could sell. However my broker (Scott Sorensen from Crown holdings Group Hong Kong) told me he could negotiate a sale at an agreed share price before the lockout.

Thats what we did and now he is asking for 86k USD commision paid up front. I would have thought that would be deducted from the payout. How can I confirm I actually own the shares.? and is this normal practice?