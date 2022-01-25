My employer has just moved from a Simple IRA to a 401k plan that I enrolled in. The fund in the 401k plan is the Vanguard VFORX 2040 target date plan. I felt pretty good about that expense ratio, but started looking closer at the fees associated with the company hosting the 401k (pbretire.com).

The fees (see screenshot) really shocked me and seem high. The section II fees below happen quarterly, adding roughly another .11% to my costs. If my calculations are right, if I have $100,000 in my account, they get about $410 a year, if I have $500,000, they take about $2100 -- and that's in addition to the vanguard fund expense ratio.

I'm not sure what I should feel about these fees. Are they reasonable? If not, what recourse do I have if this is the only 401k option from my employer? Does it make sense to keep this and contribute or would it make more sense to not contribute to the 401k, and just put post-tax money into my Vanguard brokerage account (I'm filling my Vanguard IRAs already)?

Any help appreciated.