I took the advice of others here and the docs when I started my GNC instance a few years ago. For the first year of operation, I chucked everything I discovered I hadn't yet tracked into Equity::Opening Balances as recommended.

All well and good, but now every Balance Sheet has that Equity account on it. I realize it's true (at least as true as my accounting over the years), but I haven't added anything to it since the end of 2020 and I now wonder if it just becomes a permanent fixture or if it should be rolled up into some other account for some reason.