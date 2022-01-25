I've looked online and could only find this definition:

Net Assets for Common Stock Holders = All Assets Less All Liabilities Less Apportioned Value for Preferred and Minority Shareholders.

So it must be a percentage of the (Assets - Liabilities), the percentage that is not allocated to preferred stock or to stock that's not publicly traded.

But I'm trying to make sense of it in a practical sense, so I went to see some reports. That's what's not making sense right now.

How am I supposed to get from 377,404 to 352,417? (Table 1, March column, lines 1 and 2)

This is a screenshot from this report here: https://www.sojitz.com/jp/ir/financial%5Cupload%5C2011_02_all_d.pdf