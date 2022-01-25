-1

I'm wanting to move cross-country, but need a decent/quick income for this, so I need a job that:

  1. Does not require any special or difficult skills;

  2. Is a low-stress job;

  3. Flexible to my needs AKA offering switches between part-time & full-time;

  4. Pays more than the national U.S. average by at least 15%;

  5. "Mastery" needed to be met or fulfilled for the job within 1 year max of training/trade/etc.;

  6. Cannot require driving vehicles that require a license -- this is too big of an investment needed on my part;

  7. Must be something I can do easily in different areas AKA cannot be tied down & forced to one work location;

  8. Cannot require a big investment cost up-front AKA can't require too much money to build the "skills" to do it.

For ease just assume I have no job, education, money and zero social connections as of now.

