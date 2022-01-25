I'm wanting to move cross-country, but need a decent/quick income for this, so I need a job that:
Does not require any special or difficult skills;
Is a low-stress job;
Flexible to my needs AKA offering switches between part-time & full-time;
Pays more than the national U.S. average by at least 15%;
"Mastery" needed to be met or fulfilled for the job within 1 year max of training/trade/etc.;
Cannot require driving vehicles that require a license -- this is too big of an investment needed on my part;
Must be something I can do easily in different areas AKA cannot be tied down & forced to one work location;
Cannot require a big investment cost up-front AKA can't require too much money to build the "skills" to do it.
For ease just assume I have no job, education, money and zero social connections as of now.