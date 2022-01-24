0

I have 5 different stocks in a market value weighted portfolio. I found that the expected return of this portfolio is 0,008444379 and the variance is 0,001498836. I know that the risk free rate is 0,4%. My risk aversion is 4 and I assume the 1 risky asset, 1 risk-free asset world. If the risky asset is the market value weighted portfolio of the five stocks, how can I find what is its weight in the optimal complete portfolio?

  • If the expected return of your risky portfolio is less than that of the risk-free asset, then your weight should be 0, meaning you should put everything in the risk-free asset. I suspect some of the assumptions are wrong.
    – D Stanley
    33 mins ago

