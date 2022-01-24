I was charged on a closed account for a service I never received. It is only a couple hundred dollars. I never paid it because it was not a valid debt.

I am trying to fix my credit. I called up the collection company ready to pay. They demanded I declare the debt is valid. I refused, saying the debt is not valid, that is why I didn't pay, but I'm willing to pay it off in full to fix my credit report. They refused to accept payment because I refuse to declare the debt is valid over the phone.

Is this still a valid debt or have they violated the FDCPA?