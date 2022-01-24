1

I was charged on a closed account for a service I never received. It is only a couple hundred dollars. I never paid it because it was not a valid debt.

I am trying to fix my credit. I called up the collection company ready to pay. They demanded I declare the debt is valid. I refused, saying the debt is not valid, that is why I didn't pay, but I'm willing to pay it off in full to fix my credit report. They refused to accept payment because I refuse to declare the debt is valid over the phone.

Is this still a valid debt or have they violated the FDCPA?

2
  • Your question is confusing. Is this a valid debt or not? Regardless of whether your declaration the facts of the debt can be a matter for a court to decide. If there is a contract or other agreement then it's likely valid.
    – jwh20
    26 mins ago
  • Admitting the debt is valid puts you on the hook to pay. Paying means the debt is valid, why would you pay an invalid debt? Paying a valid debt in collections doesn't remove it from credit report, but if the debt is invalid it should be removed as JohnFx described. They're just trying to get you to commit to the debt.
    – littleadv
    11 mins ago
2

It sounds like THEY don't think the debt is valid and want to validate it by getting you to claim it is. It might be worth sending them a letter asking them to prove the debt is yours or remove it. This is all credit repair companies do.

If they can't find proof then they have to remove it from your report. Paying the debt after claiming it is valid is not going to fix your credit.

