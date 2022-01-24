No, they were not created out of thin air.

For the share price to rise (or change) there have to be a seller and a buyer, and the buyer transfers money to the seller at the price agreed in return for the shares. So when the shares go up - there are buyers who buy shares from sellers at a higher price than the sellers paid when acquiring the shares. The buyers transfer the money to the sellers, who then record a gain, which is the price difference.

Similarly, when the price goes down, the sellers record a loss.

The volume is just how many such transactions occurred. The same share may be sold multiple times throughout the day, or in some shares there may be no transactions at all. The shares may change hands without price movements (sellers gets the same money they paid from the new buyer). So volume and market cap(italization) are not directly related.