This is quite niche so I'm hoping enough bankers can see this question so it can be seen by someone who can help.

Sanction laws effect individuals of sanctioned countries based on their residency, not citizenship [1]. So if the country you're a citizen of is sanctioned but you're a resident of a non-sanctioned country, you wouldn't be effected according to the laws. But companies can have more strict policies such as firing clients based on their citizenship even if they don't live in the sanctioned country. So I'm curious about Citibank's policies (actually I'm curious about any high street bank's policy). Does Citibank fire individual clients based on their residency only, just like the laws describe... or does Citibank fire clients based on citizenship, to be extra safe?

[1] Example here https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/faqs/topic/1551