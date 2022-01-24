I noticed if I take money out starting age 60, at $N, or if at age 70, at $M. $M is close to double the amount of $N.

Is it more advantageous if I take money out later? What life expectancy age do they use to determine the "break even" point? So I suppose if I live longer than that point, it'd be more advantageous if I wait till 70? However, is it true that the age 70 number is assuming we actually work till age 70? I wanted to put in a salary for some years and then stop, and then retire a few years later, but the website won't allow us to do that.

It is a bit of gamble and I don't like the idea of having citizen's retirement based on a gamble, but I suppose we just have to make some guess and go with it.