I noticed if I take money out starting age 60, at $N, or if at age 70, at $M. $M is close to double the amount of $N.

Is it more advantageous if I take money out later? What life expectancy age do they use to determine the "break even" point? So I suppose if I live longer than that point, it'd be more advantageous if I wait till 70? However, is it true that the age 70 number is assuming we actually work till age 70? I wanted to put in a salary for some years and then stop, and then retire a few years later, but the website won't allow us to do that.

It is a bit of gamble and I don't like the idea of having citizen's retirement based on a gamble, but I suppose we just have to make some guess and go with it.

  • I consider money in the hand always is better than money in promise. Which would lead me to answer accordingly; it is advantageous to take them out as early as possible. What would be your definition of advantageous?
    – Stian Yttervik
    1 hour ago
  • my idea was that the "break even" point they use might be age 85 or 87... so let's say if we take care of ourselves well and expect to live till 95, then let's say the extra 10 years would be $M instead of $N, which is double the amount. (not to mention due to inflation, we may need $M instead of $N)
    – Stefanie Gauss
    1 hour ago
  • having said that, it seems their assumed life expectancy age is 78. That's because from age 62 to 78 is 16 years, and age 70 to age 78 is 8 years, and they pay you double the amount if at age 70.
    – Stefanie Gauss
    1 hour ago
  • Does this answer your question? Take Social Security at 65 or spend retirement savings
    – gaefan
    49 mins ago

