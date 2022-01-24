Bike company Accell Group today rose almost 25% (from ~E46 to ~E57) due to news of a take over bid coming out (offering E58). So far this seems like excellent news.

However if you have a look at how Simply Wall st values Accell, namely ~E105, then the take over offer starts to look much less attractive.

I am hoping for some help making sense of this news. Is this good or bad news and what are my options? Can I hold on to my shares (and should I want that) or will they be forcibly bought off of me if this offer is accepted (which it looks like it will)?