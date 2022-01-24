0

I heard that some time ago, there was like a US$70,000 tax exemption if I live in Hong Kong, and that first $70k income is not subject to US taxes.

However, let's say if I actually retire and live in Taiwan, is there such exemption as well?

That is, if I retire and don't work there but perhaps get US$1500 social security per month and plus $300 as interest and dividend per month, and if I sell some stocks and realize gain that is $20,000 that year, am I subject to any tax and what's the exemption limit?

