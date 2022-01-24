The market cap of a company (the number of shares multiplied by the share price) is largely a fiction. It says how much value the stock market believes the company has. But it says little about how much capital is actually in a company.

When a publicly traded company is liquidated (either because it goes bankrupt or because it chooses to cease business activity), then:

Everything owned by the company is sold on the open market. Physical property, intellectual property, financial assets and anything else you can think of. The revenue might be lower or higher than whatever value was estimated for these assets. The company pays any outstanding debts it still has. If there is any remaining money left, that money is distributed among the shareholders depending in how many shares they have. When you own 5% of the shares, you get 5% of the remaining money.

So how much money you get has little to do with the stock price.

