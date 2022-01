So what does overvalued stock do? My assumption is that if a company decides to close its shop tomorrow, then it would give us less money compared to what actually overvalued stock is representing. Say your 1000 shares in theory truly represents $1M assets hence actual worth of shares is also $1M.But due to high demand,1000 shares worth now $1.5M.So if company gets closed tomorrow completely, I will be receiving $1M instead of $1.5M,is that right?