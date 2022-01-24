I read somewhere that 2021 set a record in terms of the number of unprofitable new listings on the exchanges (revenue but no earnings). To verify, I looked up some of the listing requirements and saw that most of criteria concern market cap. The requirements around income statements do seem rather lax:

If we take a historical perspective, an IPO decades ago was more about expansion / scaling up. The profitability of the company was a non-factor. Presumably, the founders had already de-risked the business model. Of course, there are no guarantees about which way the market is headed tomorrow, but still, if the company never does demonstrate positive earnings after years and years, it's not just systematic risk anymore. It seems to me that allowing listings whose earnings are so abstract and future-dependent would just increase idiosyncratic risk and potentially harmful for retail investors.

Question

Is there substance to these concerns or is there a more benign explanation?