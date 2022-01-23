I send my parent, who lives far away, all the money they need each month for subsistence and probably more, but I'm certain they are not making the best use of it and they are not able to explain what happens to the money. I've already exhausted all avenues of reason with them. They refuse, or are unable, to give me a breakdown of their expenses. I don't think the courts would grant me a power of attorney currently though. I could refuse to send them the money directly and instead pay their bills myself, but how about everyday expenditures such as groceries? I can't micromanage their money either. What options do I have left?
1Not a lot. This really is more of a legal question and you should consult with an attorney specializing in elder law in the jurisdiction of your parent, but generally in most jurisdictions if you give a gift - you have no right to control how it is being used.– littleadv58 mins ago
I’m voting to close this question because it's an off-topic legal question– littleadv58 mins ago
My question is not about legal advice, but rather practical advice about managing another person's daily expenses remotely.– dsgkwqhtrudfhu51 mins ago