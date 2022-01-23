I send my parent, who lives far away, all the money they need each month for subsistence and probably more, but I'm certain they are not making the best use of it and they are not able to explain what happens to the money. I've already exhausted all avenues of reason with them. They refuse, or are unable, to give me a breakdown of their expenses. I don't think the courts would grant me a power of attorney currently though. I could refuse to send them the money directly and instead pay their bills myself, but how about everyday expenditures such as groceries? I can't micromanage their money either. What options do I have left?