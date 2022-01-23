1

Is a US citizen allowed to have no federal income tax withheld on their paycheck?

Assume that the person has a moderate-income, full-time job, but their child tax credits equaled more than their taxes due in 2020. In other words, if this person had zero federal tax withheld in all of 2021, they would expect a small tax refund at the end of year. They figure it would be silly to have money withheld that belongs to them.

Relatedly, should this person indicate "exempt" on their W4, or is there another more appropriate way to achieve this.

1

You should not mark "exempt" if you're not exempt, which you're not. You can reduce your withholdings using deductions count. The higher deduction the less the withholding, and depending on your salary you may end up with 0 withholding if the deduction is high enough to justify that.

You can use the IRS withholding estimator to calculate how to fill your W4.

1
  • Ugh! The withholding calculator is down for maintenance for the whole month, apparently...
    – nuggethead
    17 mins ago

