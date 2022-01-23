0

I'm interested in investing in real estate soon, and I'm curious about two different methods:

  1. Buying a a physical property and renting it out
  2. Contributing to a "pooled account" service where many people are investing in many properties

At a high level, I can see the trade offs of owning a property in #1, but having less headache with #2, but maybe less gains...

What are the most important tradeoffs between these two approaches?

For clarity: #2 is basically a service that allows investors to invest in various properties, but I can't recall the names of these providers off hand.

  • When you say "pooled account" do you mean something like a REIT or are you talking about something where you pick the actual projects like Fundrise?
    – JohnFx
    12 mins ago

