I'm trying to calculate the position size and understand the formula behind the calculations, but unsure of what the formula for these two results are:

% Risk/Pos: 13.78%

% Risked/Pos: $2,000

FORMULAS:

((Account Risk (%) / 100) x 100) x Capital = Account Risk ($) Entry Price - Stop Loss = Trade Risk ($) Account Risk ($) / Trade Risk ($) = # of shares # of shares x entry price = position size entry price x stop loss price = risk/share ($) Formula for % Risked/Pos??? Formula for $ Risked/Pos???

REFERENCE EXAMPLE:

Capital: $100,000 Risk: $2,000 (2%) Entry Price: $18.80 Stop Loss: $21.39 Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2

CALCULATION EXAMPLE:

.02 / 100 x 100 = 0.02 ((2% / 100) x 100) x $100,000 = $2,000 $18.80 - $21.39 = - $2.59 $ Risked/Share $2,000 / $2.59 = 772.2 Max # of Shares to Purchase 772.2 x $18.80 = $14,517.36 Position Size Formula for % Risked/Pos??? to get 13.78% Formula for $ Risked/Pos??? to get $2,000

I looked at TradingView drawing tools and it's the exact same numbers but unsure of how those numbers came about as it doesn't give any formula on the site about using TV's long/short position drawing tools.