0

I donated a new C-PAP machine to a charity. What value should I place on it on my 2021 income tax return?

Improve this question
New contributor
Ann Graham is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    Did you see how much it can be purchased for used? Did you get a receipt?
    – mhoran_psprep
    54 mins ago
0

Fair Market Value.

Basically, the amount of money the charity would have spent had they bought a similar product on eBay. For audit purposes you'll probably want to keep both the documentation of the donation that describes the machine, and some screenshots of comparable sales that you used to determine the FMV.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Ann Graham is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.