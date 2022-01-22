I donated a new C-PAP machine to a charity. What value should I place on it on my 2021 income tax return?
1Did you see how much it can be purchased for used? Did you get a receipt?– mhoran_psprep54 mins ago
Fair Market Value.
Basically, the amount of money the charity would have spent had they bought a similar product on eBay. For audit purposes you'll probably want to keep both the documentation of the donation that describes the machine, and some screenshots of comparable sales that you used to determine the FMV.