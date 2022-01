I have some money in an IRA account with NEW YORK LIFE. I would like to transfer this money into a Fedelity brokerage account since I can buy individual stocks there. Who do I contact to arrange the transfer NEW YORK LIFE agent or Fidelity customer support? My NEW YORK LIFE agent said she is not able to help me and I would have to ask Fidelity but I don't know if she is bull shitting.