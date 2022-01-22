I want to start a US bank account, even though I'm not a US citizen and live in the EU.
Are there any IRS forms I would have to file every year just for having this bank account?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I want to start a US bank account, even though I'm not a US citizen and live in the EU.
Are there any IRS forms I would have to file every year just for having this bank account?