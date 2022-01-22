Couldn't the state simply create the money it would normally receive from taxes out of thin air? Every year new money comes into circulation via the banks because the economy is growing.

Wouldn't it be possible that this new money would be credited to the state and thus no longer have to collect taxes? This would also prevent the state from getting into debt, if it creates too much money, this sum will be paid indirectly via the population through inflation. Of course, the system would only work with national currencies.