Couldn't the state simply create the money it would normally receive from taxes out of thin air? Every year new money comes into circulation via the banks because the economy is growing.

Wouldn't it be possible that this new money would be credited to the state and thus no longer have to collect taxes? This would also prevent the state from getting into debt, if it creates too much money, this sum will be paid indirectly via the population through inflation. Of course, the system would only work with national currencies.

  • This is a question of economics, and as such is off topic. Banks, as opposed to common misconception, do not actually create money out of thin air. Government printing as much money as it needs would render the money worthless, taxes correlate with economic activity and tie government spending ability to the citizenry prosperity, which actually is what gives money its value.
    – littleadv
    7 mins ago
Money creation is a tool that has serious drawbacks. The short answer is: this would mean financial ruin.

Increasing the money supply means there is more money. If there is more money, there is increased spending. If there is increased spending, inflation increases. Also, like any other good, when you increase the supply of money, this devalues the money, et ceteris paribus.

