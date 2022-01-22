1

I am a non-US resident. I am evaluating taxation on US-domiciled ETF vs Ireland-domiciled ETF.

Assumptions

  • The country of the investor's residence has tax treaty with the US (the withholding tax in the US is 15%).
  • The local tax in the country of the investor's residence tax is 19%.
  • The country of the investor's residence allows deduction of the withholding tax (i.e. the investor pays only the delta between the withheld tax and the local tax).

1. US-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.

  • Tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 0%.
  • Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 15%.
  • Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 4%.

Total: 19%

2. IE-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.

  • Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.
  • Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0%.
  • Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 19%.

Total: 31.15%

3. US-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.

Not applicable: US-companies must pay dividends at least once a year to non-US residents.

4. IE-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.

  • Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.
  • Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0% (no dividends).
  • Immediate local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 0% (no dividends).
  • Local tax rate on gains after sale is 19%.

Total: less or equal to 31.15% depending on the investment period

Questions

  1. Is there anything wrong in the above calculations?
  2. How to compare Option 4 against Options 1 and 2, assuming 10 years as an exemplary investment period?
  3. In what conditions, Option 4 becomes more optimal compared to Option 1?

Update: the country of the investor's residence doesn't have any Estate or Gift Treaty with the US, but let's ignore the Estate tax for simplicity.

  • Are you implying that 19% local tax means 19% Dividend Tax and 19% Capital Gains Tax?
    – base64
    33 mins ago
  • @base64, yes, the tax rate is the same.
    – Peggy
    31 mins ago
Partial Answer

If your country of residence (not citizenship) does not have Estate or Gift Tax Treaty with the United States, regardless of the Income Tax Treaty status (except Canada), the US-domiciled ETFs (including Treasury Bonds ETFs after 2011) are subject to up to 40% US Estate Tax if held in an individual account.

IE-domiciled ETFs do not have US Estate Tax, not because of Income / Estate Tax Treaty, but because IE-domiciled ETFs are not "US Situs" assets. The companies inside the IE-domiciled ETFs are "US Situs" but the owner (i.e. the ETF itself) does not "die", hence there is no US Estate Tax triggered.

  • 1
    I have edited. The topic of estate tax depends on how much you care between 0% Estate Tax and up to 40% Estate Tax. It's subjective.
    – base64
    35 mins ago
  • 1
    "IE-domiciled ETF does pay the Estate tax anyway" is totally untrue. US Estate Tax is applied to "US Situs Asset" (Assets situated in the US, including US common stocks) upon a death of an owner who is a Natural Person. An IE-domiciled ETF is neither US Situs Asset, not did the ETF "die".
    – base64
    29 mins ago
  • 1
    Yes I purely mean US Estate Tax. I never knew your local estate tax rate nor whether there is foreign estate tax relief/credit.
    – base64
    26 mins ago
  • I updated the question. You are right that this information may be relevant in scope of the question, but I skip it for simplicity.
    – Peggy
    19 mins ago

