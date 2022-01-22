I am a non-US resident. I am evaluating taxation on US-domiciled ETF vs Ireland-domiciled ETF.
Assumptions
- The country of the investor's residence has tax treaty with the US (the withholding tax in the US is 15%).
- The local tax in the country of the investor's residence tax is 19%.
- The country of the investor's residence allows deduction of the withholding tax (i.e. the investor pays only the delta between the withheld tax and the local tax).
1. US-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.
- Tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 0%.
- Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 15%.
- Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 4%.
Total: 19%
2. IE-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.
- Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.
- Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0%.
- Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 19%.
Total: 31.15%
3. US-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.
Not applicable: US-companies must pay dividends at least once a year to non-US residents.
4. IE-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.
- Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.
- Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0% (no dividends).
- Immediate local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 0% (no dividends).
- Local tax rate on gains after sale is 19%.
Total: less or equal to 31.15% depending on the investment period
Questions
- Is there anything wrong in the above calculations?
- How to compare Option 4 against Options 1 and 2, assuming 10 years as an exemplary investment period?
- In what conditions, Option 4 becomes more optimal compared to Option 1?
Update: the country of the investor's residence doesn't have any Estate or Gift Treaty with the US, but let's ignore the Estate tax for simplicity.