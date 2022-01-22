I am a non-US resident. I am evaluating taxation on US-domiciled ETF vs Ireland-domiciled ETF.

Assumptions

The country of the investor's residence has tax treaty with the US (the withholding tax in the US is 15%).

The local tax in the country of the investor's residence tax is 19%.

The country of the investor's residence allows deduction of the withholding tax (i.e. the investor pays only the delta between the withheld tax and the local tax).

1. US-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.

Tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 0%.

Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 15%.

Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 4%.

Total: 19%

2. IE-domiciled ETF distributing dividends.

Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.

Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0%.

Local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 19%.

Total: 31.15%

3. US-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.

Not applicable: US-companies must pay dividends at least once a year to non-US residents.

4. IE-domiciled ETF accumulating dividends.

Withholding tax rate on dividends paid from companies to the ETF is 15%.

Withholding tax rate on dividends paid by ETF to the investor is 0% (no dividends).

Immediate local tax rate on dividends received by the investor is 0% (no dividends).

Local tax rate on gains after sale is 19%.

Total: less or equal to 31.15% depending on the investment period

Questions

Is there anything wrong in the above calculations? How to compare Option 4 against Options 1 and 2, assuming 10 years as an exemplary investment period? In what conditions, Option 4 becomes more optimal compared to Option 1?

Update: the country of the investor's residence doesn't have any Estate or Gift Treaty with the US, but let's ignore the Estate tax for simplicity.