0

A small UK limited company paid out money, but it is not allowed as expenses, either because receipts were lost, or the payment was made for things that HMRC doesn’t accept as valid expenses. That means obviously that the company’s profits are not reduced, and they lose money by paying more corporation tax.

However, the money in their bank account is now lower than it should have been. For example with £10,000 profit and £2,000 in expenses that were paid but not allowed to be deducted, the bank account contains £8,000 instead of £10,000.

Can the company get into trouble about this? Can HMRC claim they must have made some underhanded payments and someone evaded taxes, or is this situation legally fine? Would it help to keep proof of payments even if an expense turned out not deductible?

Improve this question
0

A company should always keep accounting books. In most jurisdictions (and I'm guessing the UK is not an exception), keeping books is a legal requirement for a corporation/limited company in order to not pierce the corporate veil.

Whether an expense is tax deductible shouldn't matter for bookkeeping. However, if audited, there may be some repercussions if shareholders discover that some money disappeared without proper trail/explanation. So if you can't deduct the expense because there's no proof it was ever made - you may have a legal issue on your hand, not just a tax issue.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.