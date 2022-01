I have got a home loan from Axis bank (India) 5 years ago. Recently a friend of mine told me that they are reducing interest rates if you speak to the bank and pay a nominal amount of 5900 Rs by cheque.

I did the above and my bank offered me new terms. Below are the old & new terms of the loan.

I'm concerned by the increase in the spread. Is this something I should go for ? Even though the applicable rate of interest is 7.45%

Can I negotiate a better deal than this?