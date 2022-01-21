0

I am trying to figure out how to calculate an estimated weighted return. For example, imagine I have the following portfolio:

| ETF   | Quantity | Value     | Weight | Estimated Return | Estimated Weighted Return |
|-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------|
| VTI   | 5        | $1,127.10 | 21.4%  | 9.04%            | ?                         |
| VOO   | 7        | $2,872.52 | 54.5%  | 16.7%            | ?                         |
| VOX   | 10       | $1,269.60 | 24.1%  | 8.78%            | ?                         |
|-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------|
| Total |          | $5,269.22 | 100.0% | 11.50%           | ?                         |

I know a) the weight of each ETF in my portfolio b) the estimated return of each ETF, c) the estimated return is just a simple average. But, how do I:

  • Calculate the estimated weighted return per ETF
  • Calculate the average estimated weighted return for my portfolio.

Thank you

  • Make the weight percentages, instead, as parts per hundred. Then ((21.4 * 9.08%) + (54.5 * 16.7%) + (24.1 * 8.78*)) / 100. But here is a software that time-weights the portfolio but actually projects the result as to year-end: kbhscape.com/kbh.htm .
    – S Spring
    1 hour ago
  • What does the "weighted" return for an ETF tell you? Or are you just trying to calculate something that totals to 11.5%?
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • Oh I see now = the "simple average" for estimated return is wrong - you never take a simple average of returns for a portfolio - it's always weighted.
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
I think you're really after the total expected return for the portfolio, which is NOT just a simple average of the component expected returns. You can do that one of two ways:

  • Take a weighted average of the ETF returns (9.04% * 21% + 16.7% * 55%...)

  • Calculate the absolute return for each ETF, sum, and divide by the total amount:

    9.05% * 1,127.1 + 16.7% * 2,872.52 + ... 
----------------------------------------
               5,269.22

Since the total return is basically a weighted average weighted by amount instead of percentage, the result is the same for either method. You should get a total expected return of 13.15%.

