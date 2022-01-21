I am trying to figure out how to calculate an estimated weighted return. For example, imagine I have the following portfolio:

| ETF | Quantity | Value | Weight | Estimated Return | Estimated Weighted Return | |-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------| | VTI | 5 | $1,127.10 | 21.4% | 9.04% | ? | | VOO | 7 | $2,872.52 | 54.5% | 16.7% | ? | | VOX | 10 | $1,269.60 | 24.1% | 8.78% | ? | |-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------| | Total | | $5,269.22 | 100.0% | 11.50% | ? |

I know a) the weight of each ETF in my portfolio b) the estimated return of each ETF, c) the estimated return is just a simple average. But, how do I:

Calculate the estimated weighted return per ETF

Calculate the average estimated weighted return for my portfolio.

Thank you