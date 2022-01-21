0

I am trying to figure out how to calculate an estimated weighted return. For example, imagine I have the following portfolio:

| ETF   | Quantity | Value     | Weight | Estimated Return | Estimated Weighted Return |
|-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------|
| VTI   | 5        | $1,127.10 | 21.4%  | 9.04%            | ?                         |
| VOO   | 7        | $2,872.52 | 54.5%  | 16.7%            | ?                         |
| VOX   | 10       | $1,269.60 | 24.1%  | 8.78%            | ?                         |
|-------|----------|-----------|--------|------------------|---------------------------|
| Total |          | $5,269.22 | 100.0% | 11.50%           | ?                         |

I know a) the weight of each ETF in my portfolio b) the estimated return of each ETF, c) the estimated return is just a simple average. But, how do I:

  • Calculate the estimated weighted return per ETF
  • Calculate the average estimated weighted return for my portfolio.

Thank you

  • Make the weight percentages, instead, as parts per hundred. Then ((21.4 * 9.08%) + (54.5 * 16.7%) + (24.1 * 8.78*)) / 100. But here is a software that time-weights the portfolio but actually projects the result as to year-end: kbhscape.com/kbh.htm .
    – S Spring
    9 mins ago

