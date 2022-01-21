I have a portfolio and I rebalanced it every year. The portfolio return is 6%, 8%, 3% in years 1,2,3. How can I calculate the total return of the portfolio?
It depends if you have contribution of new funds during those 3 years, or just a lump sum investment at the beginning of year 1.– base6414 mins ago
I'm using a market-cap weighted portfolio. I directly invest a lump sum at the beginning of year 1 and I liquidate the portfolio at the end of year 3.– pao11 mins ago
The total return for lump sum investment is (1.06 * 1.08 * 1.03) - 1 = 0.179144 = 17.91%