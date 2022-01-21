0

I have a portfolio and I rebalanced it every year. The portfolio return is 6%, 8%, 3% in years 1,2,3. How can I calculate the total return of the portfolio?

Improve this question
New contributor
pao is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • It depends if you have contribution of new funds during those 3 years, or just a lump sum investment at the beginning of year 1.
    – base64
    14 mins ago
  • I'm using a market-cap weighted portfolio. I directly invest a lump sum at the beginning of year 1 and I liquidate the portfolio at the end of year 3.
    – pao
    11 mins ago
0

The total return for lump sum investment is (1.06 * 1.08 * 1.03) - 1 = 0.179144 = 17.91%

Your Answer

pao is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.