i know that this question is very hard to answer but i would be happy to get some advice.
I own a little company and recently had a good idea for a program. After some weeks of development I finally have the finished product, but no experience in sales and distribution or advertisement. I think that there would be enough people that would pay for the software, but i have no idea how to reach out to them.
The best thing that could happen would oubviously be someone offering a high amount to buy the whole software and rights.
Do you have any experience or tipps that can be shared? Thanks in advance!

