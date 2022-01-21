

i know that this question is very hard to answer but i would be happy to get some advice.

I own a little company and recently had a good idea for a program. After some weeks of development I finally have the finished product, but no experience in sales and distribution or advertisement. I think that there would be enough people that would pay for the software, but i have no idea how to reach out to them.

The best thing that could happen would oubviously be someone offering a high amount to buy the whole software and rights.

Do you have any experience or tipps that can be shared? Thanks in advance!