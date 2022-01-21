1

I am in the process to buy a house. I decided against renting out a place because i feel like it's almost a waste of money, and most importantly the rent of a small 40 sqm apartment in the middle of nowhere is the same as the mortgage of a two bedroom apartment in a nice area.

But i have no idea if i will be paying too much for the next 30 years.

I have a net income of about 24k € a year, wich in my area, at my age, it's not too bad. The job is also very stable.

The mortgage will be around 550€ a month, so about a third of my net income. I know that for a house there will be other expenses but i think i can manage.

The other "big" expense is the car, that will be payed off in about a year.

Am i spending too much? How much of my income should i be spending on mortgage?

If it matters i live in northern Italy.

A popular rule of thumb is to spend not more than 35% of your income on housing. Note that this should ideally include utilities, taxes and a budget for maintenance as well, not just rent or the mortgage payments. However, in many areas this is hardly possible for normal incomes.

A more precise approach is to do some household accounting. Track all your expenses for some time and do not forget payments that ocurr only once a year and things like a new car that come every few years.

