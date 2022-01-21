Would you have been happy had, say, the developer gone to bed or gone to a movie while the script ran? Even if the script was generating errors or causing the CPU on some machine to spike or causing some other problem? Or if it was running 10x longer than expected?

Most scripts that are generated and run for most clients require some level of human monitoring because there is always a chance that something is going to go wrong. That doesn't mean that a human is staring at the output constantly for a couple hours. But it probably means that they're available in case someone starts complaining (i.e. "ack, the website has crawled to a standstill!") or in case the script starts doing something unexpected. And if they need to be available and watch the script or respond to potential issues, it's pretty reasonable that they'd bill for that.

Personally, I would prefer to either do some other billable work for the client in the foreground while the script runs so that I'm not billing solely for watching a script run or to have a lower "on call" type rate that would apply to periodically watching a script. But that depends on things like when it's reasonable for a script to run and what sort of rate you're paying. As a DBA, lots of the scripts I run need to be run after hours rather than during the middle of the day and I'm probably not doing my best development when I'm kicking off a script at 1am so multi-tasking probably isn't a viable option. And if you're already paying a low-end hourly rate, it's a lot less likely that the contractor is going to want to agree to an even lower on call rate. If you're paying a high-end hourly rate, there is probably more room for discounting. Of course, this also assumes that this is something that would happen often enough to bother handling differently.