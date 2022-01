If you realize a loss, you’ll have a wash sale you'll have to defer the loss if you acquire substantially identical stock within the 61-day wash sale period consisting of the day of the sale, the 30 days before the sale and the 30 days after the sale.

Your purchase of shares in 'Step 2' triggered a wash sale because it was within the 61 day window before/after realizing a loss. If your broker offered the ability to designate lots bot/sold and you realized a gain by combining steps 2 and 3 then it would not be a problem.