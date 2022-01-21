0

I have moved to France, bought a vehicle and signed up for car insurance. I said that I didn't have any car accidents over the past 2 years, but when I got my letters of experience from my previous car insurance, I saw that one of the letters listed one parking garage single-car accident in the past 2 years, about which I had forgotten. So, now...

  • If I tell my new insurance company that I had forgotten about the accident, will it consider me suspicious?
  • Would it be better not to have been insured in the past 2 years than to have had a single-car parking accident, from the insurance cost standpoint?

What would you do in this situation?

