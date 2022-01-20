I've been running this GNC file for over two years now. I close the books each year so that I can get YTD totals out of expense & income accounts. (see here). I have one prior year closing for 2020.

I don't recall having this problem last year when I closed, but it's possible and I just missed it or forgot to go into detail. Or got so befuddled I just moved on.

I closed 2021 and so now I have a balance sheet (eguile) that only contains Assets, Liabilities, and Equity. (Since all Expense and Income accounts are zeroed).

That's nice and simplifying, but alas the last line of the report states: Imbalance Amount $10,000.00 (I rounded since the amount isn't important here.)

Ok... so I tried to assume that's some Equity account out of whack somewhere, but I ran the check & repair function on all accounts (Actions->Check & Repair->C&R All). Nothing changed.

Now I thought about just putting a balancing transaction in -- oh, I don't know: Equity::Opening Balances? Just to see if I can get rid of it. But naturally... as with everything else... I can only enter a double-entry transaction. So if I do so, it still shows up as an imbalance.

Can't expense it: same reason.

So I wonder how I can get out of this.

And I wonder how it ever got messed up in the first place if every entry has a matching balancing entry.

I suspect stock trading noise, but I don't know how to go about fixing that problem. I have lots of securities and transactions to go with them. When I enter a transaction, a new price appears in the price editor for that security. I read a few threads about currency exchange problems and I think GNC handles securities using the currency exchange mechanism, but I clearly don't yet fully understand it all.

P.S. As an experiment, I tried changing some prices for one security in the price editor. It didn't make any difference in the Balance Sheet.