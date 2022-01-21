0

Not sure if this question is in the scope of this SE, but I couldnt find info on this in internet, probably because I dont know where to look.

Can you buy shares of an American company being a foreigner from another country through the internet?

Improve this question
New contributor
Pablo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • It depends on the laws of the US and your country.
    – D Stanley
    2 days ago
  • 1
    A number of brokers offer trading platforms in countries other than the US.
    – Bob Baerker
    2 days ago
  • 1
    The answer, in general, is "Yes", but if you want a more specific answer, please specify a location. (In terms of scope, what wouldn't be in scope on this SE is asking for specific broker/service recommendations ... but asking about the regulations that apply to retail investors in your jurisdiction would be fine.)
    – Chris W. Rea
    2 days ago

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.