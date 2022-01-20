0

Not sure if this question is in the scope of this SE, but I couldnt find info on this in internet, probably because I dont know where to look.

Can you buy shares of an american company being a foreign from another country through internet?

3
  • It depends on the laws of the US and your country.
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • A number of brokers offer trading platforms in countries other than the US.
    – Bob Baerker
    1 hour ago
  • The answer, in general, is "Yes", but if you want a more specific answer, please specify a location. (In terms of scope, what wouldn't be in scope on this SE is asking for specific broker/service recommendations ... but asking about the regulations that apply to retail investors in your jurisdiction would be fine.)
    – Chris W. Rea
    45 mins ago

