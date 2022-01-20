-1

For environmental and financial reasons I have always used second hand or grey market mobile telephones. For work purposes I have general purpose computer kept as secure as possible, purchased new and running only trusted open source software, including GPG for secure communications. I maintain my security by partitioning my use, the mobile phone is only used for tasks where security is not required, and my computer for tasks where it is. This has served me well for the last 25 years, but recently my bank has been relying more and more on my telephone as a secure from of communication. I am concerned that in the case of a security breach caused by my phone being compromised I could be considered at fault and so lose money.

One thing I could do would be to inform my bank of the risk as I see it in a provable way (email, recorded delivery letter), and perhaps advise that secure information can be sent by PGP encrypted email. I have no expectation that they will change their behaviour, but I would hope that in the case of a breach I did what I could to inform the bank, so am less responsible and so have more chance of getting any lost money returned to me. However it is conceivable that it would have the opposite effect, of proving that I knew of the risk and so am more responsible and have less chance of return of the money.

In such a situation what is the best course of action? Are there any past events that could guide the decision? Is there an accepted solution to modern banking without a secure mobile telephone?

  • You may be able to get better responses on security.stackexchange.com [not sure if this is precisely on-topic there]. Your plan of warning the bank in advance doesn't sound likely to offer you any protection.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • When you say "my bank has been relying more and more on my telephone as a secure from of communication" do you mean sending verification codes by text, or something else?
    – DJClayworth
    43 mins ago
  • @DJClayworth Those verification codes are a vulnerability, the other obvious one is robo calls about unexpected transactions.
    – User65535
    35 mins ago
Every bank I have dealt with has allowed me to choose the way they communicate with me, especially for things like verification codes and fraudulent transaction warnings. Usually I am offered the choice of email, text message or phone call.

If you believe that one of these methods is going to be insecure, then do not choose it. Use one of the others instead.

The phone call option is the one least susceptible to hacking. It's very hard to redirect a phone call to another phone by hacking into the phone. Doing so usually requires a SIM clone or a SIM change, both of which work equally well on an up-to-date brand new white market phone, and you will find out quickly that it has happened.

Since you have the choice of communication methods, warning the bank that you have chosen an insecure one will make no difference. It's your responsibility to chose one with adequate security.

  • I have asked back when security checks on questionable transactions were done by a human, and they insisted that email was not secure enough and contact by telephone was the only option. I guess the solution may be to change banks.
    – User65535
    8 mins ago

