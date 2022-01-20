According to multiple different credit score trackers, between last month and this month, the only change on my credit report was a significant decrease in my credit utilization (from 19% to 2%), because I paid off my credit card early, and a slight decrease on the amount I owe on my mortgage, as occurs every month.

As a result, my credit score dropped by 12 points. It’s not a huge deal, but I’ve never seen my score drop due to a decrease in credit utilization before, so what could have caused this? There’s literally nothing else that changed on my report, according to my bank’s report, my credit card company’s report, and a third party monitor. They all agree that that was the only change, and they all agree that my score dropped by 12 points.