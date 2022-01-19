I have RSUs and in-the-money stock options granted by my company, both vested. I've held the RSUs for over a year, so I understand that when selling, I would pay long-term capital gains tax on the increase in price since the date of vesting. The stock options are unexercised, so I understand that if I were to exercise-and-sell, I would pay short-term capital gains tax on the gains over the strike price.

Is there a future tax benefit to selling RSUs in order to exercise-and-hold the stock options, which could later be sold under long-term instead of short-term tax rates? It seems to me that there's no additional tax benefit to holding the RSUs longer than a year, but there could be a tax benefit to exercising the options now and holding them, rather than just exercising and selling them at some point in the future. Am I thinking about this correctly? Is there any additional consideration about what the current or strike prices are, or my future expectations for the stock?