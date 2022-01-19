0

I have RSUs and in-the-money stock options granted by my company, both vested. I've held the RSUs for over a year, so I understand that when selling, I would pay long-term capital gains tax on the increase in price since the date of vesting. The stock options are unexercised, so I understand that if I were to exercise-and-sell, I would pay short-term capital gains tax on the gains over the strike price.

Is there a future tax benefit to selling RSUs in order to exercise-and-hold the stock options, which could later be sold under long-term instead of short-term tax rates? It seems to me that there's no additional tax benefit to holding the RSUs longer than a year, but there could be a tax benefit to exercising the options now and holding them, rather than just exercising and selling them at some point in the future. I'd sell the RSUs to get the cash to exercise the options, but that would be done mainly for diversification purposes, since holding onto the RSUs and the exercised options would concentrate too much in one stock.

Am I thinking about this correctly? Is there any additional consideration about what the current or strike prices are, or my future expectations for the stock? It seems that with exercising and holding, I would only pay long-term gains tax and wouldn't pay short-term gains tax on anything at all, but I wonder if I'm missing out somewhere else.

  • Can you sell the options instead? That's almost always more profitable then exercising early.
    – D Stanley
    2 hours ago
  • If these are incentive stock options, there are additional rules governing how long you need to hold the stock after exercise to take full advantage of their tax benefits. (Roughly speaking, the holding period may depend on how long it's been since you received the option, not just how long it's been since you exercised it.)
    – chepner
    2 hours ago
  • 1
    I always tried to cash out the options as soon as possible, if only to avoid the headache of understanding how they worked. RSUs are nice and simple, and always worth something regardless of what the stock price does after you they vest.
    – chepner
    2 hours ago
  • @DStanley That's something I had not considered. On my brokerage portal, I only see links to exercise-and-hold or exercise-and-sell, but not outright sell the options. Am I missing something, or are there types of employee stock options that can only be exercised but not sold?
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    2 hours ago
  • 1
    I have sold RSUs in the past to exercise ISOs, but not for any particular tax reason. It was just an easier way to get money into my brokerage account to exercise the options, which I would hold long enough to get their favorable tax status. Once that happened, I sold the shares as well, finally converting the options into a long-deferred cash bonus.
    – chepner
    2 hours ago

