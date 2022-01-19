I'm talking about the US Oil Royalty Trust, such as BPT, SBR,...which are traded on NYSE stock exchange. As far as I know, unit holders typically receive form 1099-MISCs at the end of the year to file their taxes (for Royalty income). The Trusts have the tax booklets to assist unit holders with reporting their income, expenses, cost depletion as well.

My question is: Does every unit holder receive a form 1099-MISC or only the ones that were paid the Trust's dividends receive a form 1099-MISC ? And are the dividends paid to unit holders reported on form 1099-MISC as Royalties (box 2 f1099-MISC) ?

Assuming an investor receives the form 1099-MISC from a Royalty Trust for a given tax year, and reports the Royalty income, expenses, depletion on Schedule E form 1040 per the Trust's tax booklet instructions. Are there any chances that he/she has to pay taxes on an amount larger than he/she actually received in the form of dividends?