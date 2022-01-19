When I search on internet I find two explanation.
- UTP site - The UTP Plan (Plan) governs the collection, consolidation and dissemination of Quotation and Transaction Information for Nasdaq-listed Securities Traded on Exchanges on an Unlisted Trading Privilege (UTP) Basis.
- Investopedia - Unlisted trading privileges (UTP) refer to the processes around the trading of a security that is not required to meet certain minimum requirements to be traded on an exchange.
So in one definition it says UTP provides consolidated data across exchanges for Nasdaq listed securities. In other definition it says it is meant for securities those do not meet certain minimum requirements to be traded on an exchange.
These two are completely contradicting explanation. Could some one please explain?