UTP Tape C (the NBBO quote) and UTP (the listing privilege) are two different things.

For example, a stock with primary listing at NYSE has the UTP (the privilege) to list at NASDAQ at the same time, but it doesn't mean that the NBBO quote of that stock is published in UTP Tape C.

The bottom line is that UTC Tape C provides the NBBO quotes for all NASDAQ primary listed stocks and stocks that are not covered by "major exchange" (i.e. not covered by CTA Tape A and CTA Tape B).

For the explanation of the "listing privilege" itself, please refer to Duplicate Question: Can US stocks list on one stock exchange but trade on other US stock exchanges?