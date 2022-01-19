Let's say that a parent wants to give away some of his wealth to his 3 year old child so child could start to use it once he turns 18.
What would be the main differences between creating trust or opening a simple custodian account?
In particular
- Would gift tax consequences be exactly the same in both scenarios? If I understand correctly then in both cases gift tax would be triggered when assets are transferred into custodian account or trust.
- Would income tax consequences be exactly the same in both scenarios? If I understand correctly, then if assets are sold in custodian account then child needs to file form 1040. However, how income taxes would be filed with trust - would they be under grantors name or separate entity?
- Are investment options the same for trust and custodian account? In other words can both be diversified in stocks, real estate etc?
- If beneficiary would receive stocks instead of cash, then would cost basis be transferred the same way in custodian account and trust case?