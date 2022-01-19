1

Let's say that a parent wants to give away some of his wealth to his 3 year old child so child could start to use it once he turns 18.

What would be the main differences between creating trust or opening a simple custodian account?

In particular

  1. Would gift tax consequences be exactly the same in both scenarios? If I understand correctly then in both cases gift tax would be triggered when assets are transferred into custodian account or trust.
  2. Would income tax consequences be exactly the same in both scenarios? If I understand correctly, then if assets are sold in custodian account then child needs to file form 1040. However, how income taxes would be filed with trust - would they be under grantors name or separate entity?
  3. Are investment options the same for trust and custodian account? In other words can both be diversified in stocks, real estate etc?
  4. If beneficiary would receive stocks instead of cash, then would cost basis be transferred the same way in custodian account and trust case?
