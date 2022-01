I spent lots of time searching for this, but I just couldn't find any charts for the historical PE ratio of Nasdaq composite, by year or by month (not the company NDAQ!), nor can I find historical pe for Nasdaq 100.

I was astonished to find that such charts can be easily found for s&p500 but not Nasdaq Composite. For example https://www.macrotrends.net/2577/sp-500-pe-ratio-price-to-earnings-chart

Are there any free resources for this?