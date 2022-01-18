-1

I own shares of company A in a personal, non-tax advantaged account. Company A is being acquired by company B at a premium in an all cash deal, but I'd like to avoid the taxes associated with selling stocks if possible.

How can this be done?

    Tax question get better answers when you specify the country.
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago
  • For a preliminary US answer, note that you only pay tax on the gain, and if it's been more than a year since you bought you pay a lower tax rate.
    – D Stanley
    56 mins ago
US centric answer:

An all-cash deal is a sale so there is no way to avoid taxes when there's a cash buy out of a position in a non-sheltered account.

