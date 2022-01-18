I own shares of company A in a personal, non-tax advantaged account. Company A is being acquired by company B at a premium in an all cash deal, but I'd like to avoid the taxes associated with selling stocks if possible.
How can this be done?
US centric answer:
An all-cash deal is a sale so there is no way to avoid taxes when there's a cash buy out of a position in a non-sheltered account.