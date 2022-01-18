-2

I understood that in recent years there is a tendency for some corporations (such as Coca Cola and Mutti1 at least in some countries) to sell directly to retail customers / private sector, if the order is big enough (say, 100 bottles?), via E-commerce.

I assume that it's not only Coca Cola so I would like to learn how could I locate any global corporation which sells to the private sector directly through E-commerce?

Is there any term to describe corporations which distribute this way?

"CCSO" (Conglomerates Corporations Selling Selling Online).

I think that a reasonable term is ["Direct To Customer" (DTC)][1] and also "DTC model".

