Just listened to Warren Buffett's thoughts on Bitcoin and he claims that Bitcoin is a non-producing asset which has no value. Buffet also points out that it is just the hope that others will be excited and Bitcoin's demand will increase in future that is increasing the value. Making this logic, Mr.Buffet concludes that Bitcoin is useless.

However, I think I can correlate the same thing with stocks as well. We do not get any EPS (earnings per share) or preferably dividends in common stocks. We just hope that people will demand that stock in the future and that's why stock price rises and we sell it. So, if stock markets can work like this, can I also assume Bitcoin to last long?

Stocks represent legal ownership in companies. Hopefully, those companies are actively creating value (by producing usable goods, or services, etc.). That value creation leads to profits. Those profits legally belong to shareholders.

Shareholders vote for the Board of Directors. BoD appoints the CEO, and ultimately sets a dividend policy. If the BoD [legally acting in good faith to protect the interests of the shareholders] deems it best to reinvest profits in the business, they do that. If they deem it best to pay dividends, they do that. Eventually, dividends get paid [even if a policy is currently 'don't pay dividends', really what that means is 'until more shareholders vote for ultimately a new dividend policy, continue reinvesting for growth].

Therefore, regardless of what a dividend policy says today, shareholders are the beneficial owners of the productive assets of the companies in which they invest. There are various methods of attempting to ascertain the value of 0.0000001% ownership of a company with $x in revenue / assets, and some people decide to sell shares based on their own valuation compared to what the current other best offer is in the market.

Does this mean company stock is always valued 'correctly'? No. Errors in attribution of value can be huge. BUT - that stock ownership legally does mean refer to ownership of productive economic assets.

Owning 1 satoshi is just a password-protected time-stamp that says only you have the right to send that time-stamp to a different address. Do you see the difference?

