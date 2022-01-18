I have $10 million in a brokerage account. I need to get this liquid if the market totally collapses.

How long would this take? Here's my math.

$10 million in SPY.

40% taxes automatically taken by broker (can't stop this).

$5m left.

I could probably sell the entire position overnight. I think the total volume on spy is 150b and 1% of that is not HFT. So 1b useful volume, I would be 1% of that.

So once it's sold I have to order a check. Seven digits will barely fit on a check. Do I just take that to a bank?

No, the checking account would only take 250k checks, anyone who doesn't know this hasn't tried. So after a month to clear and a month to move it to another account I moved that amount.

That means I could do this six times a year and move $1.5 million. It would take me six years to move my entire wealth into various checking accounts.

Am I "doing it wrong?" Is there a faster way to liquidate ten million?