I'm hoping I can just about get away with this being on topic... I'm no numismatist so I'm unsure of where else to ask this.

I have a "Millennium in Time" 1000 Dobras coin, minted as a commemorative coin to celebrate the turn of the new millennium.

It's quite interesting as it contains an LCD screen which counted down to the millennium.

Does anyone know how, if possible without damaging the coin, to change the battery in it?

Googling has yielded no information.